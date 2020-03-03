LISTEN | South Africans express concern about coronavirus repatriation plan

Some South Africans have expressed concern about health minister Zweli Mkhize’s plan to bring back between 147 and 151 South Africans living in Wuhan, China.

In a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Sunday, Mkhize reassured citizens that the government is ready to deal with the outbreak should it come to SA - and that the citizens returning to SA are healthy but will still be quarantined upon arrival.

