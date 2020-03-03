More than 600 arrested in one week in KZN, crackdown to continue
KwaZulu-Natal police arrested more than 600 people in a weeklong operation aimed at eradicating serious and violent crimes.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker on Tuesday said 31 of the 660 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder.
“Police also arrested 137 people for drug possession, while 35 were arrested for dealing in alcohol without a valid licence. During these operations, 101 were arrested for serious assaults, which sometimes lead to death.
“Police visited illegal liquor outlets, which are one of our crime generators, and a large quantity of alcohol was seized, as the establishments failed to comply with provisions of the Liquor Act. Various drugs, such as Mandrax, heroin, cocaine and dagga were also seized, as police clamped down on drug users and drug dealers,” he said.
The operation, held by various stations and units, focused on violent crimes, such as murder and robbery, as well as the generators of crime, such as alcohol and drugs, Naicker said.
“Co-ordinated multidisciplinary operations were conducted simultaneously across the province focusing on those periods when crimes are most prevalent. The operations were carried out from February 25 until March 1.”
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said this type of police operation would continue in the province.
“Weekly focused operations will be the norm in KwaZulu-Natal as we work hard at turning the vicious circle of crime that has beset communities in this province.
“Rapid response teams will be deployed during these operations to enable police to nab those who wish to escape the snare,” he said.