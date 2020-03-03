Obey law to end 'untenable' situation, parliament urges Cape Town refugees

Parliament has called for the immediate resolution of the dispute between the City of Cape Town and refugees who were located outside the Central Methodist Mission on Greenmarket Square.

Over the weekend, hundreds of law enforcement officers enforced a court order allowing the city to remove refugees who were illegally camping outside the church.

“It is untenable that the situation continues to persist, despite numerous attempted interventions that have not yielded desirable results. We would like to urge refugees to comply with the laws of the country and with the bylaws of the City of Cape Town,” said Bongani Bongo, chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs.

Bongo called for the full implementation of bylaws and the recently attained court order to ensure that the matter was brought to an end.

He said it was unfortunate that the refugees had continued to “undermine” the laws of the country to attempt to force the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to act in a way that is only favourable to them, despite being told that the organisation is unable to assist.