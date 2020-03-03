Plans to repatriate South Africans from Wuhan 'at an advanced stage'

Steps to fly home South Africans who are living in Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre in China, are well in hand, the military confirmed on Tuesday.

“Once all the logistics have been confirmed by the planners of the operation, the repatriation process will commence,” the department of defence said.

“The repatriation planning process is at an advanced stage and takes into consideration everything related to the logistics.”

The department, in particular the defence force, is part of a multidisciplinary team involving the departments of health and international relations.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told a news briefing on Sunday that the evacuation from Wuhan was precautionary and voluntary. Between 147 and 151 South African citizens may be repatriated.

“Among these are students who have completed studies and students whose studies were interrupted by the lockdown,” said Mkhize.

The evacuation would be undertaken in co-operation with Chinese authorities.