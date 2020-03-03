South Africa

Report into death of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpianzi 'ready for release'

03 March 2020 - 18:17 By Naledi Shange
The Gauteng department of education says it is ready to release the forensic report around Enock Mpianzi's death.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

The Gauteng department of education on Tuesday said it was ready to release the forensic report surrounding the death of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi. The report was scheduled to be released on Wednesday evening.

Mpianzi died at a school orientation camp held at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in Brits on the first day of school in January.

Mpianzi went missing at the camp and his body was found washed down the Crocodile River after he seemingly drowned while participating in a water activity during the camp.

The search for the 13-year-old boy was started only the next day and Mpianzi’s body was discovered a day after that.

This report could possibly reveal whether there was any negligence on the part of the school and camp officials.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi placed principal Malcolm Williams on suspension following the incident.

Lesufi placed high priority on the investigation around Mpianzi’s death and the report into the incident was completed last month.

The department had planned to release it then but held back at the 11th hour as Mpianzi’s grieving family had not been told of the report beforehand.

TimesLIVE consulted the family about the anticipated report last month. 

They indicated  the report would bring them little relief.

“No amount of evidence, documentation or declaration will bring our child back. Chances are we might be in more pain afterwards,” family spokesperson Sebastian Motha told TimesLIVE at the time.

