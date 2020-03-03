South Africa

Think you can organise a prayer service? Here's a tender from KZN's MUT

03 March 2020 - 10:25 By Batandwa Malingo
Mangosuthu University of Technology student representatives are searching for a company to organise a prayer event.
Mangosuthu University of Technology student representatives are searching for a company to organise a prayer event.
Image: 123RF

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student representative council (SRC) is searching for a company to organise its opening prayer event, scheduled for Friday.

The SRC has issued an invitation to bidders to provide a quote for the “opening prayer 2020” services.

In the tender documents posted on the university's website, the student body wants the winning bidder to provide:

  • A master of ceremonies
  • Pastor Dube or Pastor Masinga
  • Motivational speaker: Sthembiso Zondo or Lungisani Mavundla
  • Gospel artists: Dumi Mkokstad, Khaya Mthethwa (or equivalent), Abathandwa (or equivalent), Fikile Mlomo and Lungelo Hlongwane
  • Décor
  • Sound system with mics.

It is not clear how much the event will cost, but interested bidders have until midday on Tuesday to apply.

On Sunday, MUT students held a prayer session at the university's Lonsdale residence, where fellow student Zolile Khumalo was brutally murdered in 2018.

They marched to the Durban high court on Monday, where judgment proceedings in the case against the man accused of Khumalo's murder, Thabani Mzolo, began. The matter is set down until Friday.

READ MORE:

IN PICTURES | MUT students march as judgment begins in Zolile Khumalo murder case

The Khumalo family is hoping that this week will be the last time they have to travel nearly two hours to Durban from Eshowe, in northern KZN, when ...
News
21 hours ago

Students suspend protests across most of the country's universities

Universities South Africa (Usaf) says student leaders have agreed to suspend protest action on most campuses around the country.
News
3 weeks ago

University murder accused says sorry... but denies killing his girlfriend Zolile Khumalo

Philisiwe Khumalo wept silently in the gallery of the Durban high court as the man accused of killing her daughter uttered the words "I'm sorry".
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News
  4. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  5. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X