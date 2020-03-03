Think you can organise a prayer service? Here's a tender from KZN's MUT

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student representative council (SRC) is searching for a company to organise its opening prayer event, scheduled for Friday.

The SRC has issued an invitation to bidders to provide a quote for the “opening prayer 2020” services.

In the tender documents posted on the university's website, the student body wants the winning bidder to provide:

A master of ceremonies

Pastor Dube or Pastor Masinga

Motivational speaker: Sthembiso Zondo or Lungisani Mavundla

Gospel artists: Dumi Mkokstad, Khaya Mthethwa (or equivalent), Abathandwa (or equivalent), Fikile Mlomo and Lungelo Hlongwane

Décor

Sound system with mics.

It is not clear how much the event will cost, but interested bidders have until midday on Tuesday to apply.

On Sunday, MUT students held a prayer session at the university's Lonsdale residence, where fellow student Zolile Khumalo was brutally murdered in 2018.

They marched to the Durban high court on Monday, where judgment proceedings in the case against the man accused of Khumalo's murder, Thabani Mzolo, began. The matter is set down until Friday.