Three nabbed after cross-pavement robbery in Free State

03 March 2020 - 07:13 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Security guards were delivering money at a supermarket on Monday afternoon when they were attacked and robbed by armed men.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three men were arrested after a cross-pavement robbery in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said security guards were delivering money at a supermarket in Setsing CBD on Monday afternoon when they were allegedly attacked and robbed by a group of armed men.

The group fled the scene on foot, but were later picked up by a getaway vehicle, Makhele said.

He said later that day, during an intelligence-driven operation, police pounced on a suspicious white Renault Stepway with Gauteng registration plates.

They were led to a house in Letshalemaduke village, where a white Kia Sportage, which was reported stolen in Florida, Gauteng, was found, he said.  

There, an LM rifle with two magazines and 59 rounds, a Z88 police firearm and 29 rounds, a magnum and another pistol with 16 rounds were discovered.

Three men were allegedly found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money, while two others are believed to be on the run.

