Two people killed, multiple injured in M1 Glenhove taxi rollover
03 March 2020 - 09:17
Two people were killed and several others were injured after being flung out of a minibus taxi on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned.
Netcare 911 said it was alerted at 6am to a collision on the M1 north at the Glenhove off-ramp in Melrose Estate, Johannesburg.
“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control, resulting in a rollover,” said Netcare's Shawn Herbst.
“When medics assessed the scene, they found that occupants had been ejected during the rollover.”
Two people, a man and a woman, died.
“Multiple other occupants were found on the roadside with injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” said Herbst.
“The patients were all treated on scene and, once stabilised, transported to hospital.”