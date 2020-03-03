South Africa

Two people killed, multiple injured in M1 Glenhove taxi rollover

A taxi crashed on the M1 north at the Glenhove offramp in Melrose Estate, Johannesburg.
Image: Netcare

Two people were killed and several others were injured after being flung out of a minibus taxi on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned.

Netcare 911 said it was alerted at 6am to a collision on the M1 north at the Glenhove off-ramp in Melrose Estate, Johannesburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control, resulting in a rollover,” said Netcare's Shawn Herbst.

“When medics assessed the scene, they found that occupants had been ejected during the rollover.”

Two people, a man and a woman, died.

“Multiple other occupants were found on the roadside with injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” said Herbst.

“The patients were all treated on scene and, once stabilised, transported to hospital.”

