Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford
Advocate Dali Mpofu was beside himself when he announced that his son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, had obtained his doctor of philosophy degree in international relations at Oxford University in England.
Mpofu-Walsh's graduation was on Tuesday and his father took to social media to express how proud he was.
“Cometh the hour ... cometh the son ... cometh the doctor. Today was a very big and tense day of the Doctor of Philosophy panel interview at Oxford University to defend the thesis. News just in, we made it. So you can call me proud father of the Doctor loading ... or just uTata ka [Sizwe].”
Cometh The Hour..Cometh The Son..Cometh The Doctor!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 2, 2020
Today was a VERY big & tense day of THE Doctor of Philosophy panel interview at Oxford University to defend the Thesis
News Just In: WE MADE IT!!!✊🏾❤️
So you can call me Proud Father of the Doctor loading..or just uTata ka👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/7WrM4CadyO
Mpofu-Walsh also couldn't contain his excitement and let everyone know that he had passed his degree.
I passed my DPhil viva at @UniofOxford! 😭🕺🏽🎉 🥳 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QXShvqE4V2— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) March 2, 2020
Mpofu-Walsh is best known for his social activism and music. He is also author of Democracy and Delusion: 10 Myths in South African Politics. He has a YouTube channel called SMPX which mainly focuses on creating a dialogue about the country's political and economic landscape.
Mpofu-Walsh has interviewed a number of influential people, including former president Jacob Zuma.