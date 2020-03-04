Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has ‘no grounds’ to launch an appeal, says #Notinmyname
Advocacy group #Notinmyname has slammed convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow’s decision to launch an appeal in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
“Nicholas Ninow has no grounds to apply for anything concerning his conviction, sentence or both.
“It is disconcerting that Ninow and his family continue to be afforded privileges which are nonsensical by nature,” the group’s Themba Masango said.
This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that Ninow was expected to launch an appeal after being jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ninow intended to appeal his conviction and sentence. He pleaded guilty.
“As the respondents to that application, we will be opposing such an application,” Mjonondwane said.
Masango called for the matter to be dismissed “immediately and quietly”.
“The legal system is designed such that even when your 'rights' are suspended and you are incarcerated, the law still protects you.
“We are gravely crestfallen that an innocent child who only seeks to have some semblance of a normal life keeps being re-victimised by the South African justice system.
“It is in Ninow’s best interests, and in the interests of society, that his conviction and/or sentencing are not tampered with – if not for additional charges,” Masango said.
During his sentencing in October 2019, judge Papi Mosopa said there was overwhelming evidence against Ninow.
He said rape was a degrading offence and worse when committed on a vulnerable child.
He handed Ninow a life sentence for the rape and topped that with five years for drug possession and defeating the ends of justice. The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
It was also ordered that Ninow's name be added to the sexual offenders' register.