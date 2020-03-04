South Africa

IN PICTURES | Durban cops bust suspect with R7.5m in Mandrax and heroin

04 March 2020 - 13:12 By Orrin Singh

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and Durban metro police arrested a 52-year-old man accused of dealing and being in possession of drugs worth about R7.5m on Tuesday. 

Provincial hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious organised crime unit, together with Durban metro police and the tactical response team arrested the suspected dealer after a sting operation in the Montford area of Chatsworth, south of Durban. 

“Members received information from the crime intelligence network tracing office about a suspect who was dealing in drugs. A sting operation was conducted and the suspect’s residence was searched. During the search, Mandrax tablets and heroin powder to the street value of about R7.5m were found.”

Mhlongo said the man was arrested.

MORE

More than 600 arrested in one week in KZN, crackdown to continue

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested more than 600 people in a week-long police operation aimed at eradicating serious and violent crimes
News
1 day ago

Drug house demolished, dealers jailed in Northern Cape

A house in Upington that had been used as a drug den for years has been demolished.
News
2 days ago

Homes of 'drug dealers' torched after murder of Cape Town girl, 7

Properties, allegedly belonging to drug dealers, were set alight in Ocean View, Cape Town, overnight
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  4. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  5. Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X