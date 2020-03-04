IN PICTURES | Durban cops bust suspect with R7.5m in Mandrax and heroin

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and Durban metro police arrested a 52-year-old man accused of dealing and being in possession of drugs worth about R7.5m on Tuesday.

Provincial hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious organised crime unit, together with Durban metro police and the tactical response team arrested the suspected dealer after a sting operation in the Montford area of Chatsworth, south of Durban.

“Members received information from the crime intelligence network tracing office about a suspect who was dealing in drugs. A sting operation was conducted and the suspect’s residence was searched. During the search, Mandrax tablets and heroin powder to the street value of about R7.5m were found.”

Mhlongo said the man was arrested.