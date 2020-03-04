LISTEN | 'I would be going home leaving everything behind' — South Africans stuck in Wuhan

Financial concerns, limited food supplies, intensified lockdowns and conflicting emotions: two South Africans caught up in the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China have shared their thoughts as they prepare to be evacuated.

“I am very excited to go home and have mixed feelings because I will be leaving my Ukrainian fiancé behind, but we made a decision that if either of us could leave, we should,” Wuhan-based English teacher Roxanne Rawlins told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told a news briefing on Sunday that the South African government was organising the evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan as a precautionary and voluntary process. Between 147 and 151 South African citizens may be repatriated.

Rawlins said she left her apartment in the city on December 27 to visit her fiancé for the holidays. He lives on the premises of another school in Wuhan, where he cares for the horses.

LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY: