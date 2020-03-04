South Africa

POLL | Is SA ready to deal with coronavirus?

04 March 2020 - 06:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A Zimbabwean health worker wears a protective suit during a training exercise aimed at preparing workers to deal with coronavirus cases.The South African said it is also gearing up for the possibility of an outbreak in the country.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The government is gearing up for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, national health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 151 South Africans who are based in Wuhan, China, will be evacuated and quarantined at a secret location before they are integrated into society.

He said the two South Africans who tested positive for the virus while in Japan will also be repatriated if they respond to treatment and test positive.

Strict rules will be put in place to ensure the 151 people remain isolated until the 21-day quarantine is completed.

Considering that these locals are not all from the same part of Wuhan, the minister said they will not be allowed to mix among themselves or sit in groups, to minimise risk.

