South Africans who tested positive for coronavirus in Japan cleared

Two South Africans who tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan are now in the clear.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that they had received news that the pair’s latest test results had come back negative.

Asked whether there were any plans to repatriate them back home, Maja said: "The private companies that hired [them] will decide on that."

Maja could not immediately share how many days of treatment they received, saying only that the department had received the news of their negative status on Wednesday.

The two were part of a group of 12 South Africans working on the Princess Diamond ship.