SPCA slams Manguang municipality for 'painful' treatment of police dogs

"These dogs had broken, rotten teeth and they struggled to eat the hard pellets," she added, explaining that senior dogs like these usually struggled to eat as their teeth were in a bad condition and their jaws were no longer strong. They therefore required special food - but had only been given normal adult dog food, which was too hard for them.

"It was painful to see how these dogs struggled just to stand up ... You can see the pain in the dogs. They have lost so much muscle mass in their body.

"These dogs suffered unnecessarily."

Engelbrecht slammed the department for their treatment of the dogs.

"The department could at least have had a retirement plan for them - but never retired the dogs and instead just left them in the kennels," she said.

“No one groomed the dogs. One would expect the department's dogs to be well-groomed and kept. Imagine our shock when we saw five dogs that looked like they had never been groomed.

“According to the handlers, there is no disinfection or dipping plan in place. Once a day in the morning, they come in and spray water, give food and leave. If there is no disinfection plan, the dogs will obtain diseases.”

Based on the neglect the Bloemfontein SPCA discovered, they obtained a warrant to remove the dogs and took them to a veterinarian, who said the dogs were no longer fit for work.