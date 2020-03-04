Twitter weighs in on recession: 'It's a reflection of years of bad decisions'

Data released by Stats SA on Tuesday showed the South African economy entered its second recession in two years in the fourth quarter of last year.

The slump in SA's economy has sparked a debate online, as many worry about the future.

According to new GDP numbers, the economy declined by 1.4% from a revised contraction of 0.8% in the previous quarter.

It managed growth of just 0.2%, down from 2018’s 0.8%.

Stats SA said this marks the sixth consecutive year that SA’s economy has grown below 2% and the lowest level since 2009, when the economy contracted by 1.5%.