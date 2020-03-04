South Africa

WATCH | SA's second recession in two years: here's what you need to know

04 March 2020 - 10:42 By Reuters

Africa's most advanced economy has entered another recession, data showed on Tuesday March 3, with two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction led by declines in transport, construction, electricity and retail. 

SA has entered its second recession in two years as the economy continues to flounder.

Statistics South Africa said the economy shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019

which followed a 0.8% contraction in the third quarter.

Recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction - and South Africa was also hit by recession in the first half of 2018.

SA has struggled to emerge from an economic slump in the two years since Cyril Ramaphosa came to power promising sweeping reforms.

Amid power cuts and falling business and consumer confidence, low growth has piled pressure on state coffers and raised the risk of deeper credit downgrades.

Unemployment is at its highest in more than a decade, and living costs are rising.

The Treasury has cut 2020 economic growth forecast to 0.9%.

MORE

It's official: SA was in recession in 2019, poor numbers shock economists

The economy shrank 1,4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0,8% in the previous quarter
Business
23 hours ago

Tito is a national treasure. Now he just needs Cyril to back him

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget is a very decent start towards fixing the ailing SA economy.
Ideas
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands South Africa
  5. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X