South Africa

Bodies found in car that was swept away in KZN flash floods

05 March 2020 - 11:26 By Orrin Singh

Police in KwaZulu-Natal recovered a vehicle containing the badly decomposed bodies of two men in KwaDakuza, north of Durban, on Wednesday. 

Police divers from Durban Search and Rescue were called out to the Nonoti area after farm labourers found a vehicle, with two occupants inside.

It is believed that the vehicle was washed off a low-level bridge during heavy rains and flooding on February 22.

At the time, there were no witnesses to the event and a missing person's report was registered when the occupants of the vehicle did not return home.

The missing vehicle was found in a dried-out stream in a canefield. It was inverted, with the dead victims trapped inside.

KwaDakuza Fire and Rescue used hydraulic tools to get to the bodies.

The decomposed bodies were recovered and handed over to  KwaDakuza police. Inquest dockets were opened.

MORE

WATCH | One dead after flash floods sweep vehicles off bridge in KZN

Three vehicles were swept off a bridge by flash floods, claiming the life of a 28-year-old woman while others managed to escape to higher ground on ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICTURES | Storms wreak havoc across KZN

A 28-year-old woman died after she was swept away in a flash flood in the Nonoti area of KwaDukuza, north of Durban, at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Rescue workers recover body of heroic KZN teen washed away in floods

The body of a heroic KwaZulu-Natal teenager, who dived into a raging river to save his seven-year-old neighbour,  has been recovered almost a week ...
News
3 months ago

