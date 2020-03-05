Coffin assault pair's parole under review as 'victim-offender dialogue did not take place'

Mlotshwa's ordeal made headlines in 2016 when a video of the coffin assault went viral on social media. In the video, he could be heard crying and begging for his life as the pair threatened to set alight the coffin he had been forced into.

The high court in Middelburg sentenced them to 16 (Jackson) and 11 years (Oosthuizen) behind bars. They started serving their sentences in 2017.

Last year, the SCA set aside their attempted murder convictions and an assault conviction for an alleged assault on Delton Sithole, who said he was also assaulted by the pair on the same day they forced Mlotshwa into the coffin.

On the attempted murder conviction, the SCA found the “trial court's approach to the evidence was arbitrary. For instance, it is accepted there was insufficient evidence before it regarding the instrument referred to as a firearm, but at the same time accepted the evidence of the complainants where there was a lack of sufficiency of evidence.”

On Sithole’s assault, the court ruled: “Given the many probabilities in the complainants' account, coupled with contradictions in their own evidence and the objective facts, the trial court erred in accepting evidence of Sithole as proof of the commission of the assault against him.”

After a Constitutional Court ruling in October declaring sections of the Intimidation Act of 1982 as unconstitutional and invalid, Oosthuizen and Jackson's intimidation convictions were dissolved.

The high court had initially handed them a five-year sentence for kidnapping, but the SCA reduced this to one year.

The pair, as a result, were serving time for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on Mlotshwa and his kidnapping, while Jackson faced an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice after he confessed to burning the coffin that had been used in the attack.

For the assault, they each got five years in jail, with another year for kidnapping. All the sentences were to run concurrently, meaning their sentence was an effective five years. They became eligible for parole after serving two thirds of their sentence.

- Background reporting by Iavan Pijoos and Naledi Shange