De Lille unveils GBV shelters, speaks about 'breaking endless cycle' of violence

On Wednesday, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille handed over six more government properties for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Here are seven points from De Lille's briefing.

Unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children

“GBV statistics are horrific, with Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children. They shock us all as a nation, but instead of turning away in horror or discomfort, we must act now and act decisively to root out this scourge.”

Condemning brutal killings

“We condemn the brutal and senseless recent killing of seven-year-old of Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River, 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse from Hout Bay and seven-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh.”

Victim empowerment services

“We are taking decisive action now to expand victim empowerment services to parts of the country where currently none exist to meet the immediate safety and protection needs of women and children escaping GBV and family violence.”

Breaking an endless cycle

“One of the reasons women and children remain in an endless cycle of abuse is that they often have nowhere to go or they are not financially secure enough to leave an abusive relationship.”

Abnormality

“Pain is not normal and women must walk away from abuse, as this could literally save their lives and their children’s lives.”

“My child is your child”

“Beyond these interventions by government, it is also time that we go back to the values of “my child is your child” and keep a close watch over children in our neighbourhoods and communities when they are walking to the shops or playing.”

Protection of women and children

“We sadly live in a world where we cannot take anything for granted and where trust is not something that can be freely given. We have to remain vigilant at all times to ensure the protection of women and children.”