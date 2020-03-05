South Africa

Don't panic – 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

05 March 2020 - 18:16 By Claire Keeton
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

With SA confirming its first case of the coronavirus, here are 10 things you should know about the outbreak. 

• Most people who catch the coronavirus have only mild symptoms, especially children and young adults. About 80% of those who get symptoms “recover without needing special treatment”, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

• About one in six people who get infected must be admitted to hospital because they become seriously ill and struggle to breathe. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more at risk.

• The time between infection and symptoms can be up to 14 days, says the WHO. The incubation period could be up to 24 days, some scientists report.

• The estimated mortality rate of 2.3% to 3.4% (2/100) is not a final statistic. It is based on people with symptoms and not on everyone exposed to Covid-19.  People with no or mild symptoms are not counted in this percentage, as they should be for true mortality.

• Fever, tiredness and a dry cough are the most common symptoms.

• Antibiotics will not help, this is a viral infection.

• No effective vaccine has been developed yet for Covid-19.

• The coronavirus has spread to 79 countries with more than 95,000 confirmed cases and  3,280 deaths. In some countries it has not spread rapidly.

• The 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal who has coronavirus is the only person, out of 181 people tested by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases by Wednesday in SA, to be confirmed as positive by Thursday at 5pm.

• To protect yourself wash your hands, cough into disposable tissues or your elbow, and do not touch your face with unwashed hands.

Sources: World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in South Africa on March 5 2020. Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town, the minister said that a 38-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 is a South African citizen who travelled through OR Tambo International Airport and took a connecting flight to KwaZulu-Natal.

MORE

First case of coronavirus detected in SA

A 38-year-old SA man, who recently returned from Italy with his wife, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
News
4 hours ago

SA medics receiving training in case coronavirus hits our shores

SA’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday said it had joined other African countries in preparing for a coronavirus ...
News
2 days ago

Release of James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed over coronavirus fears

The latest installment had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa

Latest Videos

Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report

Related articles

  1. What you need to know about coronavirus right now World
  2. South Africans who tested positive for coronavirus in Japan cleared South Africa
X