South Africa

Five men killed, one critical in KZN massacre

05 March 2020 - 13:13 By Orrin Singh
Five men were killed at a home in Ezakheni, northern KZN, on Thursday morning. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Five men were shot dead and a sixth person was critically injured during an attack at a home in Ezakheni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. 

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Ezakheni police received a report of a shooting incident which occurred about 1.30am from B Section.  

“On arrival at the scene, police officers found the bodies of five adult males who were shot dead at a house. The sixth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a local hospital.”

Naicker said the victims, aged between 25 to 35, were not related.

“The motive of the attack is unknown at this stage. Several 9mm spent cartridges have been found at the scene. Forensic experts are still combing the scene. Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation by Ezakheni SAPS.”

He said the docket would be investigated by the provincial organised crime unit.

“Detectives are interviewing members of the community. There is some positive information that is coming through and we will ensure that all resources will be made available to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Naicker. 

