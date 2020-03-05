South Africa

Fort Hare suspends academic programme, sends students home

05 March 2020 - 11:35 By timeslive
Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has instructed students at the University of Fort Hare to return home due to protest action.
Image: Alaister Russell

Protest action at the University of Fort Hare has culminated in the suspension of the academic programme on Thursday.

Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, vice-chancellor and principal, said in a statement that since February 24 “the university has experienced ongoing intimidation of and violence against staff, students and members of the public, as well as looting and damage to property”.

Despite the institution activating a court interdict restraining protesters from disrupting campus operations, “teaching and registration have been impeded”, he said.

“Management has taken the difficult decision to suspend the teaching programme on all campuses until further notice.”

Students were given a deadline of 6pm on Thursday to leave campus and vacate their rooms in all university-owned and leased residences.

At the heart of the protest is a “register one, register all” demand by students. The university said last month that some students had been financially excluded because of historical debt and they did not meet the criteria of the national department of higher education.

