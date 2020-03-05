South Africa

Four North West pupils rescued after deputy principal 'locks them in a safe'

05 March 2020 - 12:04 By Linda Kea Moreotsene
A deputy principal of a North West high school allegedly locked four boys in this narrow safe and left for the day - with the keys.
Image: Supplied

Four teenage boys were rescued from a narrow and unventilated walk-in safe at a North West high school on Tuesday night, after a deputy principal allegedly locked them in the safe and left for the day with the keys.

According to the pupils' parents, a tragedy was averted when the safe and a wall, located in the deputy principal's office at Kwena-ya Madiba High School in Jericho, were sawed off by members of the community and the police to let the children out, after the educator had allegedly left with the keys to the safe and was not answering calls.

Frantic parents say they started to worry when the children had not arrived home and they went looking for them.

One of the parents, Nkele Tsotetsi, who lives in the nearby village of Maboloka, said she went to Jericho police station to report her 13-year old son missing  about 6pm, and while talking to police, other parents started to arrive. One of the pupils from the boys' class later said the deputy principal had taken the four to his office because he wanted to punish them, and they had not been seen since.

“When we got to the school, we called out for them, and through the walls the children told us they could not breathe [properly]. No one had the keys to the safe, so we started to look for a saw. It was terrifying. By the time we eventually let the children out it was nearly midnight. We don't think these children would have survived the night,” Tsotetsi said.

A community member uses an angle grinder to cut out part of the wall to let the pupils out.
Image: Supplied

The pupils were all taken to Letlhabile Clinic for treatment and discharged in the early hours of Wednesday. They were also counselled.

A 16-year-old pupil's aunt,  Celina Menyoko, said she was at first suspicious and then terrified when her nephew failed to arrive home by 5.30pm, because it was not like him to be late.

“I am his aunt, and my sister left me the responsibility of looking after him. Had anything happened to him, I don't  know what I would have said to his mother,” Menyoko said.

When contacted by Sowetan, North West MEC for education Mmaphefo Matsemela said she viewed the incident in a very serious light, and the deputy principal would be suspended immediately.

“As a department, we are shocked and view this incident not just as a serious offence, but as a betrayal of trust. After hearing about it this morning, I think it warrants immediate suspension and proper processes should be initiated,” she said.  

The school declined to comment.

- SowetanLIVE

MORE

Teacher back in court for allegedly locking grade 1 pupil in strongroom overnight

A report compiled by counsellors who dealt with a grade 1 pupil from Blackhill Primary School in Witbank who was locked in a dark strongroom ...
News
10 months ago

Pregnant Witbank teacher who locked up pupil overnight is granted bail

The 30-year-old Witbank teacher alleged to have locked a Grade 1 learner in a strongroom at Blackhill Primary School, forgetting him there overnight, ...
News
1 year ago

