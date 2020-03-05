No immediate restrictions or bans after first coronavirus case in SA

The government is not enforcing any immediate restrictions or bans in the wake of the first case of coronavirus being detected in SA.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that the 38-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 is a SA citizen from KwaZulu-Natal.

SA is now on high alert with regards to detecting and quelling the spread of the virus.

While the epidemic has not, at least yet, spread at the same intensity as in countries such as Italy, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that heightening alertness in dealing with people coming from other countries would be a major issue going forward.

Mkhize was addressing journalists in parliament on Thursday just hours after his department confirmed SA's first case of the epidemic.

“We are not at that level where we should be talking about closing down schools and so on, we are at a point where we are taking precautions.

“The major issue for now is to heighten our alertness as we deal with those that could be coming from different parts of the world and also ensuring that we detect if there are any cases that are spreading within the country, as we have seen in the US people testing positive with the virus while they have not been out of the US and had not been in contact with anyone who had been out of the country.”