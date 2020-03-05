Numsa seeks reinstatement of 733 workers retrenched by Aveng

In its judgment, the labour court concluded that the employees were dismissed not for refusing to accept any demand, but for operational requirements after rejecting the alternative to dismissals proposed by the employer during retrenchment consultations.

The union, however, contended that the employees were dismissed because they refused to accept new terms of employment.

Aveng contended that the dismissals followed a series of consultations which began in mid-2014 when the company began restructuring as it faced a harsh economic environment and ended in April 2015 when the employees were retrenched.

It argued dismissals were not as a result of employees not accepting a demand by employees.

Aveng also argued that at the outset of the consultation process, the union did not contest the need to retrench nor the principle that restructuring was an appropriate response to Aveng’s challenges.

Counsel for Numsa, Paul Kennedy SC, said there was a letter written by Aveng to the union in April 2015, in which employees were required to indicate whether they accepted new job descriptions or not, by no later than April 21 2015.

The letter said if the employees refused, they would be dismissed on April 24, 2015.

Kennedy said the letter was not a proposal, but a demand as envisaged in section 187(1)(c) of the Act. “It was the rejection of the demand, which led to these workers losing their jobs,” Kennedy said.