Public protector 'considered seeking asylum', compares criticism against her to GBV

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has likened public and political criticism of her to gender-based violence.

Speaking to Aldrin Sampear on Power 98.7, Mkhwebane said that since being appointed public protector she has been subjected to verbal attacks by MPs and the public.

Mkhwebane was appointed public protector by former president Jacob Zuma after Thuli Madonsela's term ended in October 2016.

Her appointment raised questions, including whether she was the right candidate for the position, TimesLIVE reported at the time.