South Africa

Public protector 'considered seeking asylum', compares criticism against her to GBV

05 March 2020 - 11:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has been "attacked" by some members of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has been "attacked" by some members of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has likened public and political criticism of her to gender-based violence.

Speaking to Aldrin Sampear on Power 98.7, Mkhwebane said that since being appointed public protector she has been subjected to verbal attacks by MPs and the public.

Mkhwebane was appointed public protector by former president Jacob Zuma after Thuli Madonsela's term ended in October 2016.

Her appointment raised questions, including whether she was the right candidate for the position, TimesLIVE reported at the time.

I’ll prove my Mkhwebane spy claims, vows DA MP

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal to prove she was justified in claiming public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a ...
Politics
2 months ago

Mkhwebane said she was constantly subjected to "attacks" because she was a woman.

“I have been called names and been subjected to personal costs.

“This issue should be regarded as abuse against women. It is gender-based violence when you, as a woman, are labelled and called names.”

According to Mkhwebane, she considered leaving the country because of the criticism.

“There was a stage where I felt maybe I should go and ask for asylum in another country,” she said. “I have been attacked by some members of the judiciary, attacked by some members of the legislature, attacked by some members of the executive.”

DA drops political bombshell – claims Public Protector nominee Mkhwebane is a spy‚ close to Zuma

The DA has dropped a political atom bomb by claiming the person most likely to be nominated as the new Public Protector is a spy close to President ...
Politics
3 years ago

For debasing the office, for ignoring the law, for her sinister connections: Mkhwebane must go

Moves to unseat Busisiwe Mkhwebane gathered some momentum this week with National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise indicating she was satisfied that ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Mkhwebane gets some breathing space as bid to oust her starts afresh

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been given a brief respite against her possible removal from office.
Politics
1 week ago

DA submits 7,000 pages of 'evidence' in case against Mkhwebane

The Democratic Alliance has submitted over 7,000 pages of supplementary evidence to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to strengthen its motion ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  3. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. Publisher apologises to Barend du Plessis for 'Bird Island' allegations News

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
X