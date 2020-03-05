Public protector 'considered seeking asylum', compares criticism against her to GBV
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has likened public and political criticism of her to gender-based violence.
Speaking to Aldrin Sampear on Power 98.7, Mkhwebane said that since being appointed public protector she has been subjected to verbal attacks by MPs and the public.
Mkhwebane was appointed public protector by former president Jacob Zuma after Thuli Madonsela's term ended in October 2016.
Her appointment raised questions, including whether she was the right candidate for the position, TimesLIVE reported at the time.
Mkhwebane said she was constantly subjected to "attacks" because she was a woman.
“I have been called names and been subjected to personal costs.
“This issue should be regarded as abuse against women. It is gender-based violence when you, as a woman, are labelled and called names.”
According to Mkhwebane, she considered leaving the country because of the criticism.
“There was a stage where I felt maybe I should go and ask for asylum in another country,” she said. “I have been attacked by some members of the judiciary, attacked by some members of the legislature, attacked by some members of the executive.”