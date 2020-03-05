Unizulu student service building 'torched'

A student service building at the University of Zululand's KwaDlangezwa campus in Ongoye, northern KZN, was allegedly torched on Wednesday night.

“We can confirm that last night, a student service department at the University of Zululand was allegedly set alight by unknown people. A case of arson will be opened at Mtunzini SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

There are several student service buildings on the campus, including a health clinic, sport and recreational facility, and guidance and counselling office. It hasn't been established which building was torched.