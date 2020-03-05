Unizulu student service building 'torched'
A student service building at the University of Zululand's KwaDlangezwa campus in Ongoye, northern KZN, was allegedly torched on Wednesday night.
“We can confirm that last night, a student service department at the University of Zululand was allegedly set alight by unknown people. A case of arson will be opened at Mtunzini SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.
There are several student service buildings on the campus, including a health clinic, sport and recreational facility, and guidance and counselling office. It hasn't been established which building was torched.
11:00 am 02 March 2020— Nhloso Ntshulane (@Nhloso_Afrika) March 2, 2020
Ongoye#Unizulu pic.twitter.com/asO484yGGU
According to the Unizulu Facebook page, the campus is closed.
Please note that the circulating notice regarding the university reopening was not issued by the university, academic activities remain suspended at the KwaDlangezwa Campus until further notice.Posted by University Of Zululand on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
On Monday, students went on the rampage and torched a police vehicle. Their grievances relate to the allocation of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds and the appointment of a student representative council (SRC).
According to reports, students are up in arms about SRC administrator Bongumusa Makhoba and the lack of a student body. In 2018, the SRC was dissolved because of allegations of gross misconduct.
Makhoba could not be reached for comment.
In a statement on its website on Monday, Unizulu's finance department said allowances were given to students whose appeals or applications were upheld.