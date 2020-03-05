South Africa

Woman assaulted and tied up during farm attack

05 March 2020 - 07:16 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police said the woman was attacked by three men on Tuesday morning.
Police said the woman was attacked by three men on Tuesday morning.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

A 72-year-old woman was assaulted and tied up during a farm attack near Verkykerskop in the Free State on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said on Thursday that the woman was attacked by three men.

Her husband was at a nearby camp checking on the cattle, Makhele said.

“They tied her hands and mouth with a cloth, demanding money and, in the process, she sustained bruises on her face.”

Her attackers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, two cellphones and three firearms.

When her husband returned, he found her and immediately called the police and neighbouring farmers, Makhele said.

A team and two police helicopters were dispatched. Two men, aged 21 and 27, were arrested.

“It was established that the 27-year-old suspect was a former employee on the farm,” Makhele said.

A third man, believed to be in possession of the three firearms, is still at large.

A cellphone, gloves, holster and takkies were recovered.

A case of house robbery was opened.

The duo is expected to appear in the Warden magistrate’s court on Thursday.

MORE

Award-winning Free State woman farmer survives brutal attack

A woman has survived a terrifying ordeal after three armed men broke into her home and forced her do a money transaction before threatening to rape ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  4. Publisher apologises to Barend du Plessis for 'Bird Island' allegations News
  5. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X