Woman assaulted and tied up during farm attack

A 72-year-old woman was assaulted and tied up during a farm attack near Verkykerskop in the Free State on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said on Thursday that the woman was attacked by three men.

Her husband was at a nearby camp checking on the cattle, Makhele said.

“They tied her hands and mouth with a cloth, demanding money and, in the process, she sustained bruises on her face.”

Her attackers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, two cellphones and three firearms.

When her husband returned, he found her and immediately called the police and neighbouring farmers, Makhele said.

A team and two police helicopters were dispatched. Two men, aged 21 and 27, were arrested.

“It was established that the 27-year-old suspect was a former employee on the farm,” Makhele said.

A third man, believed to be in possession of the three firearms, is still at large.

A cellphone, gloves, holster and takkies were recovered.

A case of house robbery was opened.

The duo is expected to appear in the Warden magistrate’s court on Thursday.