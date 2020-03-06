18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient

A total of 18 people have been asked to “self-quarantine” as a result of making contact with SA's first confirmed coronavirus patient.

This was announced by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu during a media briefing at Cowan House preparatory school on Friday.

The briefing came after Simelane-Zulu, national minister of health Zweli Mkhize, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, the school's managers and other stakeholders met parents at the school after a 38-year-old Hilton father of two tested positive for the virus after returning to SA from Italy on Sunday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed the result to him on Thursday and he is now in an isolation ward at a local hospital. His wife and two children, who attend Cowan House school, are quarantined at their home.

“At this point we have established that there are 18 people who have been in close contact with that person and all 18 have been spoken to and have been tested as of last night [Thursday] and this morning. They have been requested to self-quarantine while we await the results,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The man caught the virus while on a trip to Italy with his wife and eight other people. Mkhize said the man arrived back in Durban on Sunday via an Emirates flight from Dubai.