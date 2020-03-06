African women more responsive to egg donation to tackle fertility problems

A SA egg donation agency says more African women are opening up to egg donation to tackle fertility problems.

Nurture’s marketing manager Natasha Hardy said the agency had lot of African donors.

“We get questioned a lot about culture and the spiritual side of things as well, but what we feel is that the essence of every culture and every religion is the concept of hope and family," she said.

"Egg donation is one of the most beautiful ways to give hope to people and create families. So when you take away the stigmas and societal things which are talked about, when you get down to the essence of it, it's about hope and family and most people can relate to that.”

She said that donors were doing amazing work for families that were looking for children.

Hardy said although there were cultural beliefs causing barriers for most African women when donating their eggs, more of them were donating.

Another benefit to donating was understanding their bodies in terms of their health. “One of the good things about being a donor is that you become more aware of your own genetic history and it helps you make good decisions going forward.

“For many of our donors, it's a wonderful opportunity to find out more about their bodies and to also explore their own fertility because as an egg donor you have access to the very best facilities and doctors in the country. You also give back to people whom you will never meet because egg donation is anonymous. By the time you finish donating you get to know all about your body,” she said.

The agency provides couples who are longing for a child with a group of donors ranging from 18 to 32 years.

Hardy said although there were many willing donors, not everyone was able to donate due to circumstances.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku opened the first fertility show held in Africa on Friday in Johannesburg.

Masuku said Fertility Show Africa helped to break cultural taboos around infertility.

“This is a milestone and ground-breaking event not only for Gauteng but for SA and Africa,” said Masuku.