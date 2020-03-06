'Broken-hearted' Nicholas Ninow acted out of character due to alcohol and drugs: defence on appeal

In a well-executed plan, convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow preyed on a child, went to the women's bathroom and raped her.

“Rape is a process, it does not just happen. There has to be an erection, state of mind, undressing and penetrating,” state prosecutor Dora Ngobeni said in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, as she opposed Ninow’s application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Ninow is serving a life sentence for raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018. He was also sentenced to five years for drug possession and defeating the ends of justice, with the sentences running concurrently.

“It is no coincidence that he went to a female toilet. He planned it and (calculated) that if it is a child, he would be able to keep her quiet,” said Ngobeni.

“There was somebody in the toilet (area) and that person could not even hear a noise in the manner that he [Ninow] executed the plan,” she said.