Corona might suffocate the economy and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The effects of the coronavirus could potentially cause the longest downward swing in the South African business cycle since the Second World War.

Data released by Stats SA this week shows that the local economy was in ICU before this new virus hit China — one of our most important trade partners — in December. Our GDP had shrunk for the second quarter in a row in Q4 of 2019 and, according to the official definition of the word, the country is in a technical recession.

It is not necessarily the virus itself that will affect economic activity, but rather the steps taken to limit the spread of it.

