IN QUOTES | Tshwane municipality dissolved, ANC says it's ready to rebuild

The ANC in Tshwane made clear its intention to lead in the city after the municipality under the DA was put under administration and its council dissolved.

David Makhura announced on Thursday that the leaderless Tshwane will be led by an administrator until the appointment of a new council in 90 days.

The ANC's chairperson in Tshwane, Kgosi Maepa, said the party had learnt from its mistakes and was ready to lead the municipality.

'DA corruption exposed'

“Since 2016, the DA has been a governing party and it failed. They limped from one scandal to another, putting the city into disrepute. In the last 42 months, the ANC caucus has done well, executing with precision its work. The ANC used its well-thought-out opposition strategy and tactics to expose corruption and maladministration of the DA.”

Ready to lead

“The DA has brought instability in Tshwane. Ours is to reverse the damage and horror brought by the DA in the city. Our people in the townships live in hell. The ANC in Tshwane accepts the decision of the provincial executive to dissolve council and appoint an administrator for 90 days.”

By-elections

“The ANC in Tshwane will now go to its structures to communicate the decision by the executive and start preparations for the by-elections to be held in May 2020.”

Democracy must prevail

“The voter must be respected and allowed to decide the future of Tshwane. We live in a democracy and we subject ourselves, as the ANC, to a democratic process, and we will participate in elections with all parties on an equal basis.”

Administrator must deliver

“The ANC now awaits an administrator and his or her team to come and deliver services in Tshwane. We encourage the provincial executive to act with haste because there are no services in the city of Tshwane.”

Rebuilding will take time

“We know it will take effort to fix the mess, but we will work to support the new administrator and his or her team of experts.”