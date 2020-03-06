LISTEN | At UFS ‘rugby is more important than students and workers’

A short documentary film titled Shimla Park: A Campus Race Struggle depicts a campaign by black students and workers for “decolonisation” of the University of the Free State (UFS) by honing in on the disruption of a Varsity Cup rugby match four years ago.

The documentary illustrates events on 22, 23 and 25 February 2016.

Explaining the motivation for winding back time to this event, filmmaker Tshiamo Malatji said: “Many people are still unaware of the struggles workers experience within spaces of higher learning.

“They are unaware of some of the struggles that people of colour, women and even members of the disability community experience.”

When a 2015 labour protest was unresolved, a group of students and workers staged a pitch invasion at Shimla Park to get the attention of the then vice-chancellor, Prof Jonathan Jansen, the film states.

The match, between the Shimlas and Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz team, was disrupted in the 17th minute.

At the time, the university said: “The rugby players of both teams‚ as well as the match officials‚ immediately cleared the field as the protesters moved across the field towards the halfway line.”

After a few minutes‚ UFS said, spectators ran on to the field.

“The protesters were chased off the field and beaten by the spectators.”