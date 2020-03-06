MPs urge government to be transparent and create coronavirus awareness campaigns

DA

DA MP and party spokesperson on health, Siviwe Gwarube, criticised the government’s plan to repatriate South Africans who have been living in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the virus.

Gwarube said it was important for MPs to understand the inherent weaknesses of the South African health system.

“The disease indiscriminately attacks [people from] countries across the globe, therefore, we must understand the inherent weaknesses of the South African health system,” she said.

“We should never unjustifiably spread fear, however, we should prepare for the worst. We know the state of our health care outside an epidemic outbreak.

“It is therefore not unreasonable to be sceptical about our abilities in the absence of concrete plans to deal with a potential public health crisis.”

EFF

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said the majority of South Africans were unaware of what the coronavirus was and are subjected to fearmongering and lack of information.

“The very little of our populace that has access to the internet and social media are subjected to the ignorance of ministers who have no shame in wearing incorrect masks and tweeting about their ignorance with pride,” she said.

Chirwa asked what the tracking mechanism was for people living in townships and rural areas.

“The entire country must be cognisant of the reality that such viruses are a bigger threat to the poor who will not have the means to buy food in bulk and lock themselves in.

“Not everybody has the liberty of taking a day off when they have symptoms associated with flu and Covid-19,” said Chirwa.

Inkatha Freedom Party

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said panic was not a solution, saying it was the responsibility of SA leaders to ensure that they are not feeding into the frenzy but rather must be ready to combat the spread of the virus within SA borders.

Hlengwa called on the government to be transparent and ensure that information is publicly accessible.

“At this point, the public at large is fully aware of the existence of the virus and what is left is for us to change the language we use to help the citizens to be better prepared for the effects,” Hlengwa said.

“ The government needs to be transparent and ensure that information is publicly accessible to help educate citizens on the risks and necessary precautionary measures as well as actively avoid panic and misinformation.”

African Christian Democratic Party

ACDP MP Steven Swart asked the government to be more proactive in its public awareness campaign on the coronavirus.

Swart also urged the government to encourage churches and other faith-based organisations to help create awareness about the virus.

“We need to be praying. Many of us are believers, but we need prayer and we need action, encouraging a sense of calm in the situation. We also want to warn against any fake news that is being spread.

“We don't need fear or panic, but we must be properly prepared. The ACDP will come alongside government to do whatever is necessary, and also exercise our oversight responsibilities,” Swart said.