PODCAST | Frances Rasuge – was she really William Nkuna’s first victim?

On August 27 2004, Frances Rasuge said goodbye to her family and left for an appointment at a nearby hair salon, in preparation for a weekend away with her boyfriend. Sadly, neither he nor her family would see her again.

Just more than a year later, Frances’ ex-partner, William Nkuna, was convicted of her murder despite the fact that her body had not been recovered.

More than a decade later, questions still linger about Frances’ murder. Her killer remains incarcerated but his many secrets, it seems, will not stay hidden.

In Episode 22, True Crime South Africa explores the tragic murder of Frances Rasuge at the hands of the man she once loved, and we ask the question: how many victims are still out there, waiting to be unearthed?

