SA faced with 'politically unpopular decisions' to boost employment

Bernstein said the argument among certain trade unions and academics that higher wages would stimulate growth was implausible.

“The argument is that higher wages for the employed will drive economic growth and the claim is that this will encourage more consumption especially of local goods and therefore it’s good for growth for everybody. We think this is highly implausible,” she said.

“Higher wages will increase costs and therefore prices, this will reduce consumption, and higher consumption implies lower savings which means the country will invest less or rely more heavily on foreign savings and imported goods,” she said.

She said that as part of their research they spoke to South Africans and heard their opinions about what was needed to grow jobs.

She said helping the poor in the places where they lived, especially rural areas and in townships, was not a viable solution.

“We’re an urbanising country and it’s much easier if people move to the cities to provide services and access to opportunities, and it will help to create more jobs,” said Bernstein.

She said the idea being touted that unemployed young people should all become entrepreneurs was crazy.

“Those of you who are entrepreneurs will know how crazy this is. We know from international literature, from SA’s experience, that to be a successful small business you need a degree of education and you need to have worked in that sector for five or 10 years before you can create a successful business,” she said.

The report gave recommendations for a new approach by government that could create both economic growth and in an environment that was more labour intensive.

“We have to stop avoiding the reforms which need to be made to achieve scale. Initiatives are not a substitute for hard policy reform. If you think about the public works programme where people are paid a low wage, we think this is proof that people prefer a low-wage job to no job at all,” Bernstein said.

She said the essential fixes which need to be made to defreeze the economy were electricity-generating capacity, the fiscal crisis, basic education, and the skills system.

“We should open our doors to any skilled immigrant who would come here. It’s not just for the big companies to get two or three people, it’s open the doors to skilled immigrants who might not have a job. They will very quickly start a business or they will find a job, this will boost our economy like it has many others,” said Bernstein.

She said a competitive environment needed to be created so that small business could thrive.

“Small businesses which are significantly in decline are prejudiced by high compliance costs and big dominant firms and the state-owned companies are a great big albatross on the economy. They are mainly inefficient monopolies and they have bankrupted our country.”

Bernstein’s suggested policy changes require political will. “We need to roll back some new policies that, this president under his watch, are starting to threaten property rights and a number of other areas,” said Bernstein.

She acknowledged the work that labour unions had done to improve worker rights, but called for an exemption for small businesses from collective bargaining.

“The most sustainable, expandable, jobs projects are called firms.

“Reforming labour markets is always politically difficult in any society, but SA has no choice,” she said.