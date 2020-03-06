Sars and public protector grapple in court over Jacob Zuma's tax records

Revenue service Sars is bound by law to preserve the secrecy of taxpayers' information and legislation prevents it being shared with the public protector.

Sars made this submission in the high court in Pretoria on Friday when it applied for an order declaring that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.

Sars sought the order after a request by the public protector in 2018 for former president Jacob Zuma's tax records.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sought them as part of her investigation into claims that Zuma received monthly payments of R1m from the Royal Security company, headed by politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, in the first few months of his term in 2009.

Arguing on behalf of Sars, Jeremy Gauntlett SC said there were limited instances in the Tax Administration Act that allowed Sars to release taxpayer information to others.

These included cases where Sars officials were acting in the course of performing their duties under the Tax Act, including to the police and the prosecuting service, or by order of the high court, or if the information was public information.