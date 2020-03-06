South Africa

Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case

06 March 2020 - 06:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A Zimbabwean health worker wears a protective suit during a training exercise aimed at preparing workers to deal with any potential coronavirus cases. South Africa announced its first confirmed case of the virus on Thursday, March 5 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“If this is how we die, then we'll die laughing.”

This seems to be the view shared by many South Africans on social media who decided to make light of the first case of coronavirus confirmed in the country on Thursday.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned home from Italy on Sunday. 

Individuals who have been in close contact with the infected man are being traced by the health department in an effort to prevent its possible spread.

The man has been “self-isolating” at his home outside Pietermaritzburg, TimesLIVE reported. 

Some call it Cory, some call it Rona. Here are 10 hilarious reactions to the virus:

It's me, I'm within 

Funeral schemes see dollar signs 

World domination 

Don't panic, yet 

Med Lemon? That's all?

Undetected 

Cory shall not prosper 

'I'm here, okrrrr'

We're dead now, it's whatever 

Seriously, keep it clean

