Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case
“If this is how we die, then we'll die laughing.”
This seems to be the view shared by many South Africans on social media who decided to make light of the first case of coronavirus confirmed in the country on Thursday.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned home from Italy on Sunday.
Individuals who have been in close contact with the infected man are being traced by the health department in an effort to prevent its possible spread.
The man has been “self-isolating” at his home outside Pietermaritzburg, TimesLIVE reported.
Some call it Cory, some call it Rona. Here are 10 hilarious reactions to the virus:
It's me, I'm within
coronavirus crossing the border to south africa:pic.twitter.com/t1dzLQZYaZ— zak (@zakareeee) March 5, 2020
Funeral schemes see dollar signs
World domination
Corona virus everytime it’s about to hit a new country: pic.twitter.com/BKWQI6IVQY— Queen 👑 (@LintixP) March 5, 2020
Don't panic, yet
Coronavirus to South Africans who are already panicking pic.twitter.com/rEMrqLIwKz— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) March 5, 2020
Med Lemon? That's all?
Undetected
Cory entering King Shaka Airport with no detection. pic.twitter.com/LMgWuz5Lc9— Tshepiso Vanessa Ralehlathe (@Tshepiso_Says) March 5, 2020
Cory shall not prosper
Cory will be dealt with like this 😂😂Kupholiwe eMzansi akutatazelwa 😂😂#CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/94eVKKcaD9— Talent (@Talent48729796) March 5, 2020
'I'm here, okrrrr'
#CoronaVirusSA A skrr skrr once said:— XVI_Joey (@joeydibango) March 5, 2020
"Cory V in the house" pic.twitter.com/yjOIs6C02f
We're dead now, it's whatever
My friends and I arriving at the funeral parlour after #CoronaVirusSA kills us pic.twitter.com/DvF9orLAFL— Bhut' Zulu (@loopey3stax) March 5, 2020
Seriously, keep it clean
Corona Virus watching you leave the bathroom without washing your hands #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/dA0e4XWtUd— Naaigela Whoreson (@sloansaidso) March 5, 2020