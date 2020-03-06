WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize briefs journalists on coronavirus readiness

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will brief the media on the SA's preparedness to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.

This comes after the department announced on Thursday that the first case of the virus had been recorded in SA. The 38-year-old South African recently returned from Italy with his wife and tested positive for the virus.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab,” he said.