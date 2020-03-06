South Africa

WATCH | Tshwane municipal council dissolved: All you need to know

06 March 2020 - 06:52 By TimesLIVE

Tshwane was placed under administration by Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday. The council has been dysfunctional since November 2019; Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa resigned early last month.

In short, the Tshwane municipal council has been dissolved and an administrator will take over running the municipality for three months.

Elections will be held in which the metro residents will elect a new council.

The metro, which is now without a mayor, council or city manager, has been run by a DA-led coalition that has been under scrutiny for some time.

The decision to place Tshwane under administration has been opposed by DA leader, John Steenhuisen, who is prepared to take legal action. Steeinhuisen said that the ANC and EFF have deliberately been collapsing council meetings to force Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile to place the municipality under administration.

Following Makhura's announcement, an administrator will be appointed by the provincial government and will be in office for three months.

The citizens of the metro will then vote for a new council in about 90 days' time. During this period, the administrator will make decisions in the metro including those on finances and service delivery.

Once the council convenes, a new speaker will be appointed, followed by a new mayor.

