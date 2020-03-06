WATCH | 'You won't arrest me': refugee leader and supporters attack police in court

All hell broke loose in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday when a police detective tried to arrest refugee “leader” Jean Pierre Balous.

Balous made headlines after leading hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers during a sit-in outside the city offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in October. They demanded to be transported to another country, citing fears about xenophobic violence in SA.

Balous appeared in court on Friday in connection with eight cases of assault, five of which were assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm.

But the courtroom quickly degenerated into chaos when an investigating officer stepped in to arrest the 38-year-old Congolese national on another warrant of arrest.

The pandemonium was captured on video and showed a brawl between Balous' supporters and court officials, including police.