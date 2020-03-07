South Africa

Top KZN school cancels tour to Italy amid coronavirus

07 March 2020 - 14:46 By lwandile bhengu
There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in SA.
There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in SA.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

A top KwaZulu-Natal school has cancelled an academic tour to Italy – this after a man from the province who recently visited Italy was confirmed as SA's first positive coronavirus case.

In a communique to parents, Kearsney College, in Kloof, said that it had consulted with the parents of the boys who were supposed to go as well as a travel agent and saw it best to cancel the tour.

“A constructive and collegial meeting was held earlier this week with the parents of boys who were to tour to Italy in early April on the annual academic tour. A representative of the travel agency was present as well as Kearsney staff. At that meeting the consensus was that the tour would not go ahead,” said the school.

They assured parents that none within their community had come into contact with patient zero, that they had instituted extra hygiene and that school would continue as usual.

On Friday MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu said that there was no reason for any school in the province to close as a result of the coronavirus. He was speaking at Cowan House preparatory school where he and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, national minister of health Zweli Mkhize, the school's managers and other stakeholders met parents. This after it emerged that the children of the 38-year-old Hilton father of two who tested positive for the virus attend the school.

Mkhize assured parents that the department had the situation under control and that there was no need for panic in the country. On Saturday Mkhize confirmed that a second person, who was on the trip with the KwaZulu-Natal man, had tested positive in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Johannesburg private school St Stithians Boys’ College has asked a pupil to “self-quarantine” for the recommended seven days after it experienced a coronavirus-related incident at the school on Thursday.  

 “During an interview at the school, one of our parents received a message to alert him that his business associate in KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the coronavirus. Our parent has had no contact with the infected individual but had met this week in Johannesburg with colleagues who came from the same work offices of the infected individual,” said the school.

MORE

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA

The minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a statement on Saturday that a second case of COVID-19 has now been confirmed in South Africa.
News
3 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest on coronavirus: Bring our masks back

SA really knows how to find humour in everything, even the coronavirus.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Don't panic – 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

With SA confirming its first case of the coronavirus, here are 10 things you should know about the outbreak.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  2. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa
  3. Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case South Africa
  4. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  5. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X