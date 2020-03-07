South Africa

Vredenburg man arrested within minutes of allegedly killing estranged wife

07 March 2020 - 16:25 By TimesLIVE
A Vredenburg man was arrested within minutes of fatally stabbing his estranged wife on Friday afternoon.
A Vredenburg man was arrested within minutes of fatally stabbing his estranged wife on Friday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 43-year-old man from Vredenburg in the Western Cape was apprehended within minutes of allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on Friday.

The 40-year-old victim was seven months pregnant.

“Vredenburg police were notified of a murder that took place in Greenfield Street, George Karrige, Vredenburg. When the members arrived on the scene they were notified that the suspect had fled the scene on foot. A quick chase ensued and the suspect was found and arrested in the vicinity of the crime scene.        

“The suspect was removed from the scene as female community members wanted to harm him,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

The suspect will appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.

MORE

Married for three months, husband accused of stabbing wife to death

A 28-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death will appear soon in the Verulam magistrate's court.
News
5 days ago

Prisoner dies after 'stabbing warden' at EC prison

A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be "forcefully restrained" after he attacked and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Grade 10 pupil succumbs to stab wound, schoolgirl fight, and gas leak: Week in Gauteng education

MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned "senseless acts" after an 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil from Reiger Park Secondary School ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  2. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa
  3. Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case South Africa
  4. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  5. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X