Western Cape man nabbed with 'old rusty hand grenade' and flares

A 42-year-old Western Cape man will appear in the Strand magistrate’s court on Monday for possession of illegal explosives.

The man was arrested on Friday after Macassar police and Metro Police K9 unit members received a tip-off regarding illegal firearms and possibly also hand grenades being stored at premises in Macassar Village, police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said.

“A search warrant was obtained and at the mentioned address, the Metro Police Explosive K9 positively indicated the location of the alleged explosives and SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit were called onto the scene.

“On arrival of SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit they found two flares and an old rusty hand grenade, which was unstable and could not be transported. The hand grenade was immediately disposed of by the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit members,” Van Wyk said.