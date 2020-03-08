Boy, 15, missing at sea in Melkbosstrand

A 15-year-old boy was swept out to sea by rip currents at Tableview Beach in Melkbosstrand on Saturday evening, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Peter O’Hanlon said rescue crews were activated just after 6pm on Saturday after reports of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival on the scene an extensive sea, air and shoreline search commenced, including rescue swimmers deployed into the surf conducting free-dive sweeping-line search efforts,” O’Hanlon said.

He said despite an extensive search there had been no sign of the 15-year-old boy from Kraaifontein.

The boy reportedly got into difficulty in the surf while swimming and was swept out to sea by rip currents before disappearing in the surf line, he said.

The search for the boy is expected to continue on Sunday.