South Africa

Boy, 15, missing at sea in Melkbosstrand

08 March 2020 - 09:49 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the boy reportedly got into difficulty in the surf while swimming and was swept out to sea by rip currents before disappearing in the surf line.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the boy reportedly got into difficulty in the surf while swimming and was swept out to sea by rip currents before disappearing in the surf line.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A 15-year-old boy was swept out to sea by rip currents at Tableview Beach in Melkbosstrand on Saturday evening, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Peter O’Hanlon said rescue crews were activated just after 6pm on Saturday after reports of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival on the scene an extensive sea, air and shoreline search commenced, including rescue swimmers deployed into the surf conducting free-dive sweeping-line search efforts,” O’Hanlon said.

He said despite an extensive search there had been no sign of the 15-year-old boy from Kraaifontein.

The boy reportedly got into difficulty in the surf while swimming and was swept out to sea by rip currents before disappearing in the surf line, he said.

The search for the boy is expected to continue on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Rescuers continue search for six fishermen missing off Cape Town

Thirteen men went overboard when their boat ran into difficulty in the early hours of Thursday morning between Oudekraal and Clifton
News
1 week ago

One man confirmed dead, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Cape Town

One man has died and six others are still missing after their boat capsized near Clifton beach, Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  2. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  3. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case South Africa
  5. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X