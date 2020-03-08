South Africa

Three killed as car rolls near site of last week's horror bus crash in Eastern Cape

08 March 2020 - 09:48 By Iavan Pijoos
Three people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car rolled near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Three people were killed and several others injured when a car rolled on the R408 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said the Toyota Avanza crashed on Saturday after 5pm near Magileni village.

Manatha said three people, including the driver and two men, aged between 25 and 60, were killed when the car rolled.

Seven other passengers were seriously injured and were all rushed to the Butterworth Hospital.

The cause of the accident was still unknown.

Last week, a deadly bus crash near Butterworth claimed the lives of more than 20 people. Sixty-eight others were injured.

