Cop vehicle torched as community accuses police of criminal involvement

09 March 2020 - 21:04 By Orrin Singh
Protesters blocked roads in the Jozini area on Monday, airing complaints about local police.
Image: Supplied

Residents of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal torched a police vehicle on Monday evening, reiterating their calls for intervention into allegations of corrupt police officials in the area.

Community members blockaded roads in an attempt to have their grievances heard.

According to reports, the local community are up in arms over the alleged involvement of police in hijackings, vehicle theft and cross-border crime in the area.

Provincial police did not respond to queries sent to them on Monday evening.

In October last year, the Sunday Times reported how a professional hijacking syndicate had managed to hijack at least 12 people in the area in the month of September alone, claiming the life of one person.

