Coronavirus: Grayston Prep to open its doors on Wednesday after deep clean

Grayston Preparatory School in Morningside, Sandton, will be open from Wednesday after a deep clean on Tuesday.

The school was closed as a precaution on Monday because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Head of school Ché McKay said the school had received independent medical advice on the matter.

“On their return, children will receive age-appropriate guidance from their class teachers on general hygiene and precautionary measures for such situations. As per our school policy, if your child is unwell, it is always best to keep them at home and consult a medical practitioner,” said McKay.