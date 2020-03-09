South Africa

Coronavirus: Grayston Prep to open its doors on Wednesday after deep clean

09 March 2020 - 18:31 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton will reopen on Wednesday after a coronavirus scare.
Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton will reopen on Wednesday after a coronavirus scare.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Grayston Preparatory School in Morningside, Sandton, will be open from Wednesday after a deep clean on Tuesday.

The school was closed as a precaution on Monday because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Head of school Ché McKay said the school had received independent medical advice on the matter.

“On their return, children will receive age-appropriate guidance from their class teachers on general hygiene and precautionary measures for such situations. As per our school policy, if your child is unwell, it is always best to keep them at home and consult a medical practitioner,” said McKay.

Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears

A Sandton school was shut down as a precaution on Monday amid concerns that a teacher has been exposed to the coronavirus.
News
9 hours ago

She added that the staff member in question will remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period.

“At this stage, she remains asymptomatic and in good health. She will take guidance from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases as to the protocol.

"According to the experts, we reiterate that our staff, children and parents are at most secondary or tertiary contacts and so at very low risk."

Meanwhile, private school Cowan House in KwaZulu-Natal remained closed on Monday after confirmation last week that a parent of one of its pupils had tested positive for the virus.

The school said in a letter to parents at the weekend that further test results, of the family of the affected parent, had revealed the children were negative but the mother was positive.

READ MORE:

From repatriation plans to a third case and school closure: a week of coronavirus in SA

Look how much has changed in SA in one week.
News
7 hours ago

Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the country's health minister said on Twitter on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus virus sweeps globe

A quarter of Italy's population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7,000, overtaking ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  4. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  5. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
Wuhan temporary hospital suspended after all coronavirus patients recovered or ...
X